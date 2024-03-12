Lawmakers call for the firing of transgender Space Camp employee after parents expressed concerns about safety

After a parent complained about the presence of a transgender employee at a space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, several of the state's politicians have issued statements expressing concern about children’s safety.

After concerned parent, Clay Yarbrough, posted a complaint on Facebook about the gender identity of one of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center employees, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, as well as Republican Reps. Dale Strong and Robert Aderholt, all posted statements on X.

Yarbrough, the father of an 11-year-old Huntsville city school student, said he became aware of a Space Camp crew member's transgender status on Thursday, as his daughter was planning to attend the camp the following week as part of a school activity, AL.com reported.

The transgender individual "is a team lead and a hall monitor in the girls dorms and at times could be allowed to be alone in the halls at night," according to Yarbrough's post Facebook. In the comments, he included some of the social media posts by the transgender employee, which included graphic, violent and sexual comments about sexuality and gender.

"Also, this is not hearsay I spoke directly to the VP/Director of Space Camp, and she confirmed this was true," he wrote. The employee reportedly identifies as she/they and works as a Camp Counselor for the Space Camp program, according to local outlet WAFF 48.

"All I thought was that [Bowman] was a hall monitor, but then I heard that he had walked into the girl's room," Yarbrough told 1819 News. "I thought that was extreme; I wouldn’t think that kind of thing would happen at space camp."

Yarbrough claimed in an interview with 1819 News that he heard stories from other parents, who claimed that Bowman had access to female floors in previous camps. Yarbrough called the Space Camp vice president, Robin Soprano and confirmed the transgender employee would have access to the girls' floor, according to the outlet.

"My daughter attended 2 weeks ago and one of the first things she said after being picked up was ‘most of the counselors were gay or trans,'" one parent commented on Yarbrough's post. "Even the ones who didn’t appear to be in her eyes wore rainbow flags. Many parents I know including myself had no clue and wouldn’t have allowed our child to attend if we had this info. Men in girls dorms and bathrooms is not ok."

In his statement on the matter, Tuberville stressed the importance of the Space Camp remaining a safe place for children and young people.

"I urge the Space and Rocket Center to ensure that its reputation as a world-renowned camp remains untarnished by the progressive agenda of today," he wrote in a statement on X.

Rep. Strong expressed a similar sentiment, explaining that the U.S. Space and Rocket Center has long been a place for science-based education in the state of Alabama, which makes it critical that they put the safety and well-being of children first.

"I call on the Center to immediately remove the individual and open a safety review to consider the potential harm and damages they have inadvertently caused children," he wrote.

Rep. Aderholt also weighed in, explaining that parents want to be sure their children are being properly looked after when they entrust them to others.

"After constituents alerted me to the situation at Space Camp in Huntsville, my office promptly expressed my concerns directly with Space Camp officials at the Space & Rocket Center," he wrote. "While not located in the South District, dozens of students from my district attend Space Camp each year. The safety and well-being of our children and students must always be put first before any other considerations. "

A statement issued by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center addressed "rumors circulating on social media about a Space Camp employee," WAFF 48 reported.

"We would like to assure parents, teachers, and the public that the safety and security of Space Camp students is our number one priority," the statement said. "Any allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously. We are working to determine the facts in this case, after which we will take appropriate action."

The Space Center also explained that it adheres to all state and federal laws regulating hiring practices and that camp staff undergo extensive nationwide criminal background checks that include state, county, and municipal court-level information, Department of Corrections data, state sex offender registries from across the country and multi-panel drug tests.

The statement outlined strict rules to ensure student safety and clarified that the center was an apolitical organization with no social agenda.

"Staff sleep in separate rooms from students and use separate bathroom facilities," the statement said. "We also provide 24-hour onsite security including round-the-clock video surveillance, regular foot and vehicle patrols, and controlled campus and building access."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Space and Rocket Center for comment.