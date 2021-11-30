Lauren Boebert fights back after comments against Rep. Omar spark outrage: ‘I will not be canceled’

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is under fire for her comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., yet she refused to become another victim to cancel culture on on "The Ingraham Angle."

Boebert said she called Omar to personally apologize for her joke involving a recent run-in with the Minnesota Democrat but the call ended with Omar hanging up and was followed by a press release that seemed to be drafted even before the phone call was made.

"She didn’t want to hear what I had to say," Boebert said. "Omar and the left don’t want an apology. They want public humiliation. They want to cancel me but that’s not going to happen… I will not be canceled."

The Colorado Republican blamed the left’s effort to oust her on the fact that they have "no winning issues" to talk about including skyrocketing inflation or the crisis at the border.

"They can’t talk about the supply chain shortages, workforce shortages, or gas shortages," she said. "Why can’t they talk about these crises? Because they caused each and every one of them."

"Democrat policies have failed," she continued. "So they’ll focus on Ilhan’s outrage rather than the outrage of the American people who are suffocating under Biden’s failed regime."

Ingraham pushed back on Boebert, warning that she gave the already-hateful left a "bat to hit you over the head with." Boebert explained she didn’t apologize to appease the left but to continue being a good congresswoman for her constituents.

"They know that I’ll defend Israel and support our police unlike others who call Israelis terrorists and want to dismantle the police," she said. "I’ll protect your right to keep and bear arms, unlike Ilhan Omar who supports the government coming to your door and confiscating your guns… These policies are dangerous."

Ingraham offered to host a debate between Boebert and Omar on "The Ingraham Angle" in the future, to which Boebert agreed would be "absolutely fantastic."

"I love America and at the end of the day, that is the fundamental difference here," she compared. "And I will be happy to accept that invitation to have a debate right here on your show with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar."

Boebert made it clear that she is not anti-Muslim and apologized to the Muslim community for her comments.

Boebert sparked criticism over Thanksgiving after she was filmed telling supporters in Colorado that she recently had a run-in with Omar in a Capitol building elevator. She said she was getting in the elevator with a staffer when she saw a Capitol police officer running toward them "with fret all over his face" in an effort to stop the elevator door from closing.

"I look to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,’" she said, sparking cheers. "I looked over and I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’"

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.