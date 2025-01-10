Expand / Collapse search
LAURA: People are furious about California officials' response to the fires

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on efforts to stop the wildfires in Southern California on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham discusses concerns over California officials’ response to the wildfires on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Many are furious with former officials asking why, given the wind warnings and the dry conditions that Newsom and Karen Bass did not pre-position sufficient firefighting resources in the most at risk areas.  

... 

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM 

Just when you think you understood the depths of this incompetence, we learned that yesterday the LA Emergency Management Office mistakenly started sending out hundreds of thousands of immediate evacuation notices to residents. Some of my friends were telling me about this at the time, residents, by the way, who were not themselves in any danger. This happened twice.  

... 

Now imagine the panic being awakened in the middle of the night with the buzzing on your phone. Kept buzzing, going off, warning you to evacuate. So, some of my friends in the Encino area were in their pajamas, throwing whatever they could grab and throw it into their vehicles only to get another message saying, "Oops, sorry." Do any of these people reassure you?  

