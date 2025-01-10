ABC’s David Muir returns to air with looser jacket after being mocked for 'vanity' with tailored look

ABC anchor David Muir made a noticeable change on Thursday night after being shredded for appearing to use clothespins to give his clothing a more form-fitted look while reporting from the scene of the devastating L.A. wildfires the day before.

During "ABC World News Tonight" Wednesday, Muir wore a yellow fireproof jacket with the ABC News logo emblazoned on it. At one point during his reporting, Muir turned to his left and revealed what appeared to be clothespins keeping the jacket tight around his body. Social media users mocked the news anchor for seeming to place too much effort on his appearance while reporting on a disaster.

"Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground," rock star Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, wrote on X Wednesday, trashing the anchor for allegedly worrying about his appearance during the tragedy.

The younger Osbourne post quickly amassed over 3 million views, and Muir was criticized by other prominent X users, who accused him of being vain and embarrassing himself.

But on Thursday evening, while reporting from the scene, he wore his flame-retardant jacket open and it was noticeably looser. The broadcast also included footage of him without the jacket altogether, instead wearing casual clothing as he surveyed the wreckage.

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC News for comment.