Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Vice President Kamala Harris is being exposed ahead of the 2024 election on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Tonight, the unserious woman. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Democrats are in a box. They're trapped inside, and it's a box of their own making. Slowly but surely, Kamala Harris is being exposed for what she is; an empty pantsuit. Even when obvious questions are asked, she won't answer them.

Kamala Harris just wrote a devastating campaign commercial for the Trump campaign: inflation, Afghanistan, the border, all a disaster under Biden, and she can't think of anything she'd do differently. Has the woman not seen the right track/wrong track surveys that are out there? Yeah. Not good.

