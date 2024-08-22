LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris has been repackaged into someone they hope seems more likable

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats' "new" portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats have been building up to this moment for the last month. It's the national debut of the new Kamala Harris. Now, with the help of a lot of high-paid consultants, she's been repackaged into someone that they hope seems more likable, more experienced and more intelligent than the old Kamala Harris.

Remember, it was just months ago that she was widely recognized as an annoying problem for Biden, not a capable substitute for him.

