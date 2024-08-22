Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris has been repackaged into someone they hope seems more likable

Kamala was viewed as an 'annoying problem for Biden' months ago, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Kamala Harris has been repackaged

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on how Democrats are trying to sell the Harris-Walz campaign to voters on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats' "new" portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats have been building up to this moment for the last month. It's the national debut of the new Kamala Harris. Now, with the help of a lot of high-paid consultants, she's been repackaged into someone that they hope seems more likable, more experienced and more intelligent than the old Kamala Harris. 

CNN'S DANA BASH ARGUES DNC APPEALS TO MEN WHO ARE NOT SO 'TESTOSTERONE-LADEN'  

Remember, it was just months ago that she was widely recognized as an annoying problem for Biden, not a capable substitute for him.  

So, to overcome her talent deficit, did she and her advisers unveil policies to address the economic problems facing American families? Or is she maybe, maybe, reconsidering her administration's budget-busting climate change policies? That would be a no, but they want you to know that she's really happy. 

