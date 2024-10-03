Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: When this is allowed to happen, how do we even qualify as a superpower anymore?

Laura calls out the 'stranding of America' in the wake of Hurricane Helene

By Fox News Staff
Published
Laura: How can the people running things be this heartless? Video

Laura: How can the people running things be this heartless?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the White House's response to one of the deadliest hurricanes since Katrina on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tears apart the "heartless" and "incompetent" government response to Hurricane Helene and the victims left in its wake on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Did Joe and Kamala care more about the millions of illegals coming across our border than the people struggling in the storm-ravaged southeast 

Over the past four years, Democrats, led by Joe Biden and Kamala, racked up over $7.9 trillion in spending, sending our national debt to over $35.6 trillion, but somehow, after all that spending, it turns out we don't have the money we need to rescue and help our fellow Americans…

When this is allowed to happen, how do we even qualify as a superpower anymore? How can the people running things be this heartless and this incompetent? Ensuring that we have money and supplies set aside for emergencies is a basic duty of government officials. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.