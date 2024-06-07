LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump has only grown 'more powerful'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights how Democrats' continuous attacks against former President Trump have only left him more popular Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Five months from Election Day and the list of Democrat failures continues to grow by the day. Now it's Friday, so let's have some fun and quickly categorize them in chronological order.

First, the Biden team and their press homies thought they could use Jan.6 to intimidate Trump supporters and scare away all the independents.

Trump left office on January 20th, if he didn't remember. And an insurrection against the U.S. government without weapons – is that what it was? Okay, well, then of course, Democrats using January 6 thought a second impeachment trial would do him in, but few paid much attention.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, fewer than 1 in 5 said they watched multiple hours of the testimony, and most – 55% – have seen just clips or no excerpts at all. Whoops. Then there were the efforts to remove Trump from the ballot. Well, we know where that all ended up. Overturned by the Supremes.

Biden's great defenders of democracy were goose-egged, 9-0, and Trump, he only grew more powerful. Of course, they also ended up unleashing a barrage of indictments and civil suits lawfare, spending tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money on cases in Georgia, D.C., New York that they thought would help Biden because Trump would be seen as a bad guy, a crook, and that he'd just end up bleeding support.