LAURA INGRAHAM: Today was the unofficial Biden campaign post-debate disaster relaunch

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to concerns about President Biden’s health as more Democrats call for him to step aside in the presidential race on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Although he somehow tries to deny it, Biden's poll numbers are cratering – swing states, national approval ratings, all of it! Now, this is a new battleground state poll by the liberal group, Democrats for the Next Generation, that shows Trump up by an average of four points on Biden across the board, including by a staggering five points (Yes, five points!) in Pennsylvania.

Today was the unofficial Biden campaign post-debate disaster relaunch. It's the day that "Scranton Joe" would come roaring back.

…

BIDEN CALLS INTO 'MORNING JOE,' REMAINS DEFIANT ABOUT STAYING IN THE RACE: 'I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE'

Today, the White House succeeded in showcasing Biden, though, as an angry old man on MSNBC with his staff doing the same thing they've done for three and a half years: Covering for him so they can just cover for themselves after all.

