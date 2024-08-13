LAURA INGRAHAM: There's something 'deeply wrong' with Kamala Harris

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the economic decline under the Biden-Harris administration as Americans are "suffering" under its policies on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: Working people do know one thing: They have less money in their pockets than they did four years ago…
CNN'S JIM ACOSTA: ‘OBJECTIVELY SPEAKING…WITHOUT ANY BIAS,’ TRUMP IS A BIGGER THREAT TO DEMOCRACY THAN BIDEN
Democrats replaced a candidate who is senile with a candidate who is actually incapable of having a coherent discussion of economics — micro or macro — or foreign policy, or trade, or pretty much anything that is substantive when it has to do with politics.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
This is nothing to be proud of, and it's certainly nothing to dance and sing about. If you're running for president, with millions of Americans suffering under your policies, and you alternate between hiding from the press and offering happy talk through consultants — there's just something deeply wrong with you.