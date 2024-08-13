Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LAURA INGRAHAM: There's something 'deeply wrong' with Kamala Harris

Americans have less money in their pockets, Laura says

Laura: The Biden-Harris 'rotten economy' dragged down American finances

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the economic decline under the Biden-Harris administration as Americans are "suffering" under its policies on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Working people do know one thing: They have less money in their pockets than they did four years ago…

Democrats replaced a candidate who is senile with a candidate who is actually incapable of having a coherent discussion of economics — micro or macro — or foreign policy, or trade, or pretty much anything that is substantive when it has to do with politics.  

This is nothing to be proud of, and it's certainly nothing to dance and sing about. If you're running for president, with millions of Americans suffering under your policies, and you alternate between hiding from the press and offering happy talk through consultants — there's just something deeply wrong with you. 

