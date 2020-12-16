Laura Ingraham signs multi-year deal to remain at Fox News: ‘It is a great privilege’

Laura Ingraham has signed a multi-year deal to remain at Fox News Channel, where she will continue to host the popular prime-time show "The Ingraham Angle," the network announced on Wednesday.

"Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

FOX NEWS FINISHES 2020 AS MOST-WATCHED CABLE NEWS CHANNEL IN HISTORY

Ingraham, who joined Fox News as a host in 2017, finished 2020 as the most-watched female host in cable news after beating MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow among viewership. "The Ingraham Angle" was the fourth most-watched program in all of cable news, finishing behind only "Hannity," Tucker Carlson Tonight" and "The Five."

Ingraham initially joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2007, providing political analysis and commentary. The success of Ingraham’s 10 p.m. ET program has made her the most-watched female host in cable history.

"With so many challenges facing Americans, I am more determined than ever to deliver the incisive, pull-no-punches analysis and commentary that our viewers expect and enjoy," Ingraham said. "It is a great privilege to host an hour each weeknight on FOX News to address the most important, most timely, and sometimes, the most hilarious moments of the day. Our team takes great pride in the work we do — and has fun doing it!"

"The Ingraham Angle" averaged 3.6 million viewers during 2020 as Americans flocked to Fox News’ jam-packed prime-time lineup. Her success helped Fox News finish 2020 as the most-watched basic cable network for the fifth straight year.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham has landed exclusive interviews with President Trump and key members of his administration, while also hosting town hall events on hot-button issues such as gun violence in Chicago and the Georgia Senate runoffs.

The new deal will also allow Ingraham to continue hosting "Laura & Raymond" on Fox News’ direct-to-consumer streaming service Fox Nation alongside Raymond Arroyo.

Ingraham is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia School of Law. She also served as a litigator and Supreme Court law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas.