LAURA INGRAHAM: Officials tried to prove this good Samaritan was guilty of a crime

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on the Daniel Penny trial, saying he "refused to sit back and do nothing" while a man was "threatening to kill" NYC subway passengers on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump's not the only one being pummeled for daring to stand up for the voiceless, because a similar dynamic is at play in New York City at the trial of Daniel Penny , an American who refused to sit back and do nothing when others were threatened.

Remember last May — we covered it at the time — Penny saw Jordan Neely on the subway, and witnesses say Neely was screaming like a maniac at other passengers, actually threatening to kill the other passengers.

Now, Penny didn't wait for someone to get hurt. He sprung into action, tackling Neely and restraining him until police got there. Neely went unconscious and later died. The NYPD hauled Penny in for questioning...

Now we see the line of questioning shows that they were after something else: proof that this good Samaritan was guilty of a crime.