LAURA INGRAHAM: 'Millions' of illegal migrants flooded US courtesy of the Biden-Harris 'migrant express'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham decries Vice President Kamala Harris’ response to the crisis at the southern border as "millions" of illegal migrants enter the country on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, Americans in lower-income areas and in small-town USA, President Trump is right. They're seeing their communities changed, and you bet, not for the better — and a change by the millions of illegals who flooded America courtesy of the Joe and Kamala migrant express.

If you know someone whose kid died from fentanyl smuggled across the border, or seen your grandkids’ schools struggling to keep up with the ESL demands, or maybe you notice crime creeping up in your once-safe neighborhoods, Kamala Harris' message to you: Too bad. Stop complaining, you xenophobe.

