LAURA INGRAHAM: Liberals sound 'defeated' after the Trump Supreme Court case ruling

Lawfare loses again, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Lawfare loses again

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling saying former President Trump can't be blocked from the Colorado ballot on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to liberals being upset over the Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump could not be barred from the election ballot in Colorado Monday on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Lawfare loses again. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." For years, they led themselves, their viewers and all those suffering from TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome, down the garden path. Now, once they branded January 6 as an "insurrection," they believed they were off to the races.  

'60 MINUTES' HOST PRESSES MOMS FOR LIBERTY CO-FOUNDERS IN HEATED INTERVIEW: 'YOU'RE BEING EVASIVE' 

So, it was multiple attacks against Trump using the insurrection as a foundation that would result in him losing in the Colorado case. They thought he'd never be on the ballot at all. ....Today, their faces told the story. They all look like they had lost their best friends, and they sounded defeated.  

.... 

The truth, of course, is these people don't trust the voters, and they don't much like the voters, at least not the 74 million who voted for Trump today. We really saw their anger and their hatred consume them and any shred of common sense they once possessed. 

