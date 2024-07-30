LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' record can't be rewritten — the facts are the facts

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says all the Hollywood celebrity support and ad buys in the world can't rewrite Vice President Kamala Harris' record on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats went from propping up a decrepit figurehead to tying themselves to a radical extremist who even Democrats rejected in 2020. That's weird! But the truth eventually came out about Biden, and it's already slowly coming out about Harris .

Her views can’t be reimagined. Her record can’t be rewritten. The facts are the facts.

No matter how many washed-up Hollywood actors they have pushing her, no matter how many six-figure ad buys they lock in, no matter how many Kamala dudes they showcase on social media.

