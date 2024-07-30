Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' record can't be rewritten — the facts are the facts

The truth is 'slowly coming out' about the vice president, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: The truth is slowly coming out about Kamala Harris Video

Laura: The truth is slowly coming out about Kamala Harris

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to the Democratic Party's efforts to elect Vice President Kamala Harris on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says all the Hollywood celebrity support and ad buys in the world can't rewrite Vice President Kamala Harris' record on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats went from propping up a decrepit figurehead to tying themselves to a radical extremist who even Democrats rejected in 2020. That's weird! But the truth eventually came out about Biden, and it's already slowly coming out about Harris

Her views can’t be reimagined. Her record can’t be rewritten. The facts are the facts. 

WHITE HOUSE COMMS SHOP'S CREDIBILITY QUESTIONED AFTER BIDEN BOWS OUT: 'SCANDAL' 

No matter how many washed-up Hollywood actors they have pushing her, no matter how many six-figure ad buys they lock in, no matter how many Kamala dudes they showcase on social media. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Nixing their own primary voters — that was weird. Failing to have a real primary — that was weird. Now, all they're left with is a far-left candidate who's really wobbly. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.