LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' record can't be rewritten — the facts are the facts

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says all the Hollywood celebrity support and ad buys in the world can't rewrite Vice President Kamala Harris' record on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats went from propping up a decrepit figurehead to tying themselves to a radical extremist who even Democrats rejected in 2020. That's weird! But the truth eventually came out about Biden, and it's already slowly coming out about Harris.
Her views can’t be reimagined. Her record can’t be rewritten. The facts are the facts.
No matter how many washed-up Hollywood actors they have pushing her, no matter how many six-figure ad buys they lock in, no matter how many Kamala dudes they showcase on social media.
Nixing their own primary voters — that was weird. Failing to have a real primary — that was weird. Now, all they're left with is a far-left candidate who's really wobbly.