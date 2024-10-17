Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris missed out on a 'huge opportunity'

Kamala Harris didn't lay out a 'bold agenda' during her 'Special Report' interview, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Kamala Harris should have answered these questions months ago Video

Laura: Kamala Harris should have answered these questions months ago

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the political momentum is with former President Trump on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down the media's reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is, Harris missed a huge opportunity last night, and the best that the print media could do was call the exchange "testy." The Washington Post and New York Times followed suit, using a better SAT word, calling the interview "contentious." 

KAMALA HARRIS REPEATEDLY PIVOTS TO TRUMP WHEN GRILLED ON IMMIGRATION RECORD IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW 

Notice what they couldn't say: They couldn't say that she showed a mastery of the facts or that she laid out a bold agenda to differentiate herself from Biden and his unpopular record. She did none of the above. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The fact is, her staff was desperate to stop the interview because they knew the longer it went on, the weaker she came across. They were like trainers at a boxing match, throwing a towel in the ring to stop the fight. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.