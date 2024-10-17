LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris missed out on a 'huge opportunity'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down the media's reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is, Harris missed a huge opportunity last night, and the best that the print media could do was call the exchange "testy." The Washington Post and New York Times followed suit, using a better SAT word, calling the interview "contentious."

KAMALA HARRIS REPEATEDLY PIVOTS TO TRUMP WHEN GRILLED ON IMMIGRATION RECORD IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

Notice what they couldn't say: They couldn't say that she showed a mastery of the facts or that she laid out a bold agenda to differentiate herself from Biden and his unpopular record. She did none of the above.

The fact is, her staff was desperate to stop the interview because they knew the longer it went on, the weaker she came across. They were like trainers at a boxing match, throwing a towel in the ring to stop the fight.