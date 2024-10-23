Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris is 'bad for women'

The vice president is turning the page on 'joy and love,' Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham unpacks pre-election polling and the Harris campaign's efforts to appeal to women on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes how Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign tactic is "scaring and lying to women" to increase turnout at the polls on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, none of it really seems to be sticking. They tried "Trump's a dictator-in-waiting." They even compared him to Adolf Hitler — didn't really work! 

... 

HARRIS CAMPAIGN PLAGUED BY SURROGATES' GAFFES: 'COLOSSALLY INEPT CAMPAIGN' 

Yet the lower she's sunk with her attacks, well, the lower she's sunk in the polls. So, now what? Well, now she's turning the page on "joy and love" to a new chapter of "fear and loathing." So, from now until Election Day, Kamala's crew will spend their time and a lot of money scaring and lying to women in order to increase turnout.  

Now, although this strategy — maybe her only hope, given some of the trends I mentioned earlier — it's not in the least inspiring, nor is it optimistic. It's not what we thought we were getting with Kamala Harris. It's just plain cynical, and coming from Gov. Googly Eyes, it's plain comical.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.