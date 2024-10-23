LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris is 'bad for women'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes how Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign tactic is "scaring and lying to women" to increase turnout at the polls on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, none of it really seems to be sticking. They tried "Trump's a dictator-in-waiting." They even compared him to Adolf Hitler — didn't really work!

...

Yet the lower she's sunk with her attacks, well, the lower she's sunk in the polls. So, now what? Well, now she's turning the page on "joy and love" to a new chapter of "fear and loathing." So, from now until Election Day, Kamala's crew will spend their time and a lot of money scaring and lying to women in order to increase turnout.

