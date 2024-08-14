Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: 'Kama-chameleon' is trapped

Laura shreds Kamala's 'phony transformation'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: This is an effort to reinvent Kamala and it won't work

Laura: This is an effort to reinvent Kamala and it won't work

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the vice president cannot distance herself from her record on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham decries Vice President Kamala Harris’ "record of failure" as her campaign pushes a transformation on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Everyone ready? Get ready for Kamala's phony transformation 

Her "Obama-fied" campaign team has obviously come to the conclusion that she can't win with her radical views or her record. No way! They gave the story of her fake evolution on the issues to Axios to prepare the narrative for the week.  

KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTERS UNSURE WHEN ASKED ABOUT VP'S POLICY ACCOMPLISHMENTS 

Now, a big part of the Harris plan, they write, is to unapologetically change some of her more liberal positions and claim her White House experience helped change her mind. 

... 

The choice is Trump's economic success versus Harris' record of failure, and you just can't escape that. She is now, and always will be, the same smarmy leftist who empathized with the Floyd rioters and welcomed illegals in to destroy California. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.