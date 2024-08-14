LAURA INGRAHAM: 'Kama-chameleon' is trapped

Fox News host Laura Ingraham decries Vice President Kamala Harris’ "record of failure" as her campaign pushes a transformation on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Everyone ready? Get ready for Kamala's phony transformation.

Her "Obama-fied" campaign team has obviously come to the conclusion that she can't win with her radical views or her record. No way! They gave the story of her fake evolution on the issues to Axios to prepare the narrative for the week.

Now, a big part of the Harris plan , they write, is to unapologetically change some of her more liberal positions and claim her White House experience helped change her mind.

The choice is Trump's economic success versus Harris' record of failure, and you just can't escape that. She is now, and always will be, the same smarmy leftist who empathized with the Floyd rioters and welcomed illegals in to destroy California.