LAURA INGRAHAM: Joe is very much locked in on solving Hunter's legal troubles

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explained why President Biden is so "locked in" on solving his son Hunter's legal issues on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: When we're wrong here at the "Angle," we admit it, and tonight is one of those times. For months — heck, for years — we've warned that Joe Biden was kind of checked out, that he wasn't being kept informed of serious crises, and frankly, that he was incapable of managing crises.

BOSTON MAYOR SENDS HOLIDAY PARTY INVITE MEANT ONLY FOR ‘ELECTS OF COLOR,’ DIVIDING CITY COUNCILORS

Well, we were wrong. He may not care about the border or fentanyl or inflation — forget it, but Joe is very much locked in on solving Hunter's legal troubles , which are a mortal threat to his re-election.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP