LAURA INGRAHAM: Higher learning intuitions are now institutions of liars earning big money for doing nothing

FOX News host Laura Ingraham calls out institutions for having "zero empathy" when Jewish students are targeted on campus on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It took a lot of guts for these students to speak out, but one by one, they did speak on Capitol Hill today regarding the rising antisemitism at our nation's colleges and universities. Since shortly after the October 7 Hamas massacre , Americans have seen what some of us have known for many, many years – that our institutions of higher learning have become institutions of liars earning big money for doing nothing.

There is zero empathy for the Jewish students who've been traumatized here, and they only started pretending to care when the donors noticed, big donors like Bill Ackman, who has been flaming them on X. The sickening reality is this. If you pair your antisemitism with anti-Americanism, you essentially get a free pass from the top leadership of elite American colleges and universities.

