Ingraham: Elites, political class seek a post-pandemic world that is 'never normal again'

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the stark divide between between America's blue-collar working class and the ruling class, Laura Ingraham told viewers Friday.

"This time of year is usually filled with Christmas parties, bustling restaurants, trips to visit loved ones, it happens all over the country," said "The Ingraham Angle" host. "But of course, because of COVID, for most of us, nothing seems the same. More Americans are on edge, some are legitimately terrified of getting the virus, others want to end lockdowns.

Ingraham went on to decry what she called the "arbitrary and destructive" lockdown decrees, which she said are finally being met with pushback.

The host cited this week's drama involving Staten Island saloon owners Danny Presti and Keith McAlarney, whose bar -- Mac's Public House -- was shut down by the New York City Sheriff's Office for refusing to close indoor dining as part of an "orange zone" mapped out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Presti and his attorney Lou Gelormino told Fox News this week that Cuomo's order is both arbitrary and economically destructive, noting that on the other side of the nearby Staten Island Railway, businesses operate in a more normal setting.

"People are beginning to fight back," said Ingraham, noting a Wednesday night protest by residents in support of Mac's reopening.

"The owner (Presti) was arrested just for staying open just like other restaurants are permitted to do just a few blocks away," she said. "But the elites think they can justify any harm being done to working-class Americans by invoking the 'science'."

According to Ingraham, the pandemic has "illustrated what conservative populists have been saying for years -- that the educated elites are almost completely disconnected from the way working-class Americans think and how they live, not to mention how propagandistic many in the medical establishment have become."

She cited a recent New York Times story regarding an "informal survey of epidemiologists" and noted that most recommended never going back to the proverbial 'old' normal ever again.

"Remember, this is what they are saying after we will have spent hundreds of billions of dollars on vaccines, lost trillions in wealth, lost years off our children's development and education, but still not going back to normal?" Ingraham asked.

"So what do you think is going on here? ... This is all about achieving the globalists' goal of a 'great reset' of our world economy," she added. "The proponents of which, by the way, use Biden's 'Build Back Better' model to push their idea of forced wealth equalization."

Ingraham concluded the monologue with a warning and a strong suggestion to Americans:

"Don't let the experts wave you off by saying, 'This is what the science says,' because I bet most of them either don't know or don't care about what the U.S. Constitution says."