©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats can't risk Trump having a voice

Laura dismantles attacks against the former president

FOX News host Laura Ingraham says the government is watching Trump supporters on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

FOX News host Laura Ingraham calls out attacks against former President Donald Trump on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump's very presence on the ballot next year would be an existential threat to the old guard and the permanent bureaucracy that none of us voted for. Now, once their incompetence and corruption are exposed, they're done and they know it.  

SOME IN BIDEN'S STAFF WORRY HIS DOG ONLY HAS 'APPETITE' FOR SECRET SERVICE MEMBERS   

You felt the desperation in special prosecutor Jack Smith's motion to support his request for a gag order in his absurd election interference case. Now, he is citing Trump's comments and post slamming everyone from Mark Milley to Judge Chutkan. In a footnote, Smith even cites Trump's visit to a gun store and online comments about buying a 9mm. Trump "either purchased a gun in violation of the law and his conditions of release or seeks to benefit from his supporters' mistaken belief that he did so." Talk about grasping at straws. 

They just can't risk Trump having a voice at all, but for the left, gagging Trump is just the start of what they plan to do. The fact is, they are the ones who want to torpedo democracy. Most Americans know that they're not better off than they were four years ago, and if that's the sentiment that those voters take in to the voting booth, not only is Biden finished, but the deep state and the media are exposed as well. 

