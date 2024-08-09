Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democratic Party refuses to change, no matter what

Democrats keep serving up the same 'terrible policies,' Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: There's no level of humiliation the media won't subject themselves to

Laura: There's no level of humiliation the media won't subject themselves to

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds the mainstream media's coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds the Democratic Party’s "new branding" of Vice President Kamala Harris on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: For years, polls have shown that Americans soured on the products they were offering, meaning the results of the Biden-Harris policies. Yet no matter what, the party refuses to change. Instead, they keep serving up the same terrible policies, only with a new pitch woman and new branding. We've gone from "Dark Brandon" to "Joyful Kamala." 

JD VANCE ACCUSES TIM WALZ OF ‘LYING’ ABOUT MILITARY SERVICE: ‘STOLEN VALOR GARBAGE’ 

Why should Americans feel joyful or good if the product — again, the results of their policies — are stomach-churning?  

...  

For three-and-a-half years, the Democrats have cruelly ignored the strain that these bad policies have put on middle-class Americans. As committed leftists, their policies are non-negotiable, but now that he's off the ticket, everyone should see that Biden wasn't a traditional president. He was just a figurehead, a pitchman, and a bad one for a lousy product. With Biden, the pitch was very gloomy. It was doom and gloom — warnings about how Trump will be a dictator, ‘it'll be the end of democracy.' With Harris and Walz, it's all vibes. It's all good, but no substance. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.