LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democratic Party decided to avoid discussing Kamala's record

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats for avoiding balanced discussion of Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: After Biden and Harris pushed America to the edge of an economic abyss, the party has decided to avoid discussing Kamala's record. It's all platitudes, all the time…

Since they can't really defend their record — after all, Trump beats Harris on the top three issues in poll after poll — their argument is basically trust Kamala because she's historic and locked up some criminals in the past. And as for Gov. Walz, they can't defend his record either, at least not to independents and moderates, that is.

The 2020 post-Floyd shooting "summer of love" was more like "summer of lawlessness" under his watch, so all they can do is lean into his personal biography.