Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democratic Party decided to avoid discussing Kamala's record

Democrats want voters to trust Kamala because she is 'historic,' Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Listening to Walz shows why high schoolers don't know the Constitution Video

Laura: Listening to Walz shows why high schoolers don't know the Constitution

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the media's depiction of the Harris-Walz campaign on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats for avoiding balanced discussion of Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: After Biden and Harris pushed America to the edge of an economic abyss, the party has decided to avoid discussing Kamala's record. It's all platitudes, all the time…

JD VANCE URGES MEDIA TO DEMAND ANSWERS FROM KAMALA HARRIS: 'STOP GIVING HER A HONEYMOON' 

Since they can't really defend their record — after all, Trump beats Harris on the top three issues in poll after poll — their argument is basically trust Kamala because she's historic and locked up some criminals in the past. And as for Gov. Walz, they can't defend his record either, at least not to independents and moderates, that is.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The 2020 post-Floyd shooting "summer of love" was more like "summer of lawlessness" under his watch, so all they can do is lean into his personal biography. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.