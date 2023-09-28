LAURA INGRAHAM: In Democrat-run cities, looting is the new normal

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out crime-ridden Democrat-led cities on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I never thought I'd live to see the day in America where looting almost seems to be part of the new normal, But in Democrat-run cities, that's exactly what we have. Now, while the Republicans were debating in California last night, rioters were busy smashing their way into little mom and pop stores for the second night in a row.

Now I'll tell you what's next. Unless we see an about-face in policy, we'll get more of this until a night with no looting becomes the anomaly.

Lots of fatherlessness, rudderless kids, I guess, Soros-supported DAs. That's a factor. Understaffed police departments and politicians refusing to do what's necessary. Now, remember the backdrop here. Looting is an extension of the protests culture that Democrats celebrate. So, if you're a liberal knocking down a statue after George Floyd was killed, you're a hero.

