Ingraham: Shifting goalposts in virus battle showing 'Democrats hate normal'

It's becoming increasingly clear that Joe Biden and the Democrats do not want life to return to pre-coronavirus "normal" in America ever again, Laura Ingraham argued Wednesday night.

"If you thought because of vaccines and acquired immunity you'd be free from masks and COVID concerns by spring or summer, you have another think coming," said "The Ingraham Angle" host, referring to Biden's statement Tuesday that he hopes "by next Christmas," the U.S. will be in a "very different circumstance."

"We're never getting back to normal under Biden ..." Ingraham predicted. "This should surprise no one ... The Democrats, the media, the medical cartel, they are all working to keep you scared, compliant and quite frankly distracted. How else are they supposed to keep you focusing away from their disastrous policies?"

The host warned that under Democratic rule: "Two weeks to flatten the curve turns into two years to flatten the economy, and if they have their way, the Constitution. This is why 'The Angle' has been demanding objective metrics since last April."

She added: "The evidence from states like South Dakota and Florida is clear, lockdowns don't work. They just destroy small businesses, create massive unemployment, and increase ... depression. Just for what they've done to education, that should be reason enough to fire every one of the blue state governors who shuttered our schools."

Under the administration's ever-shifting guidelines, Ingraham said, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will always have an upcoming holiday or other "superspreader" event to warn Americans about.

"This will all be the perfect set up for Democrats to press for universal mail-in ballots for the midterms. You know it's coming," she posited. "Once again, Fauci is going to insist that even with the vaccine, voting in-person is just too unpredictable, it can be safe, but it also can be dangerous. Total bull.

"I would also bet they try to prevent political rallies of any kind from happening, especially if Trump or his supporters are involved. If the virus excuse by itself wears thin, the Biden White House will fight other emergencies such as the threat of domestic terror or climate change, or systemic racism to justify curtailing our civil liberties," she concluded.

"To all of this nonsense, we must respond with an unequivocal 'no.' We are moving on with our lives. We're going to church, we're going to school, we're going to the movies or going to concerts, weddings, graduations, funerals, wherever we please. We're going to vote with our feet if we have to, and when we do, the blue states will simply be left further behind."