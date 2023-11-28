LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden is working hard and fast to change America

FOX News host Laura Ingraham calls out the migrant crisis on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's remade America . That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." All right, everyone, you can't say they didn't warn us. … We see what's happening to almost every corner of America. The Biden administration is working hard and as fast as they can to change the United States, and they're going to try to do it before the next election. Left-wing mayors claim that they're upset by all this – too many migrants. And maybe they are upset, but they're in on it, too. They're enablers.

…

'BAD OMEN' FOR BIDEN THAT MOST DEMOCRATIC VOTERS UNHAPPY WITH ECONOMY: REPORT

Meanwhile, the migrants keep coming and coming and coming. Until recently, many were camped out in Chicago police stations, but most of those have been removed and many of those are living outside now. Right now, it's 20 degrees in Chicago, but the real feel is just 9 [degrees]. The entire situation, courtesy of Joe Biden, is a travesty, and at some point, thousands, by the way, in Chicago are supposed to be relocated to an area that is yet to be constructed, that's going to hold semi-permanent tent shelters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP