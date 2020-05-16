Laura Ingraham bashes Democrats amid coronavirus lockdown fatigue: 'They don't even like you'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Laura Ingraham went after Democrats who have insisted on extending strict coronavirus lockdown orders Friday, saying they prefer Americans "cower and crouch in our houses."

"They say we need multiple vaccines, not just one, but multiple. They say the vaccines, even if we have them, we don't know how effective they'll be. They say we need as many as 300,000 government-paid tracers and trackers, hundreds of millions of tests," said "The Ingraham Angle" host.

"All of that before we can open again. And a purple unicorn on every street corner. The basic point here is Democrats just don't trust you. And frankly, they don't even like you. So, of course, they want you to stay indoors, off the streets, and even out of your churches, with only a few exceptions."

Ingraham praised Americans who are protesting the extension of so-called "stay-at-home" orders in many states and communities, saying that people are "fed up."

"People who've never protested before in their lives are picking up placards and protesting even when their livelihoods are threatened, if they still have jobs, or even being threatened with jail time," Ingraham said. "And you just get the sense, being out there, that Americans are just fed up."

The host argued that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., don't care about what Americans are facing.

"Do any of you watching tonight think that Pelosi and Schumer care about those people? Of course they don't. If you've lost your job, if your child is struggling with distance learning," Ingraham said. "If you're struggling with loneliness or addiction or depression, you're just collateral damage on the way to the new normal."

Ingraham said many Americans have had enough with the lockdown.

"Democrats may live in shutdown nirvana, but the emerging consensus is this: If you want to stay at home, you can stay at home," Ingraham said. "But for the rest of us, we'll make our own decisions."