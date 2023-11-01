LAURA INGRAHAM: In 2024, our election season will be invaded by a TikTok army

FOX News host Laura Ingraham warns of the impact Chinese-owned TikTok could have on the 2024 elections on "The Ingraham Angle."

TIKTOK INFLUENCER CALLS FOR COLLEGE ADMINISTRATORS TO CONDEMN 'UNCONSCIONABLE' ANTISEMITIC RHETORIC ON CAMPUS

LAURA INGRAHAM: This campaign for the hearts and minds of Americans, especially our young people, is real and it's profoundly disturbing. Now, while a lot of what's on TikTok is kind of mindless drivel – a lot of juvenile stunts, you'll see, harmless content, fitness, you've seen the stuff on pets with love pads or cooking – well, the political stuff is dangerous, though, because it's completely one-sided.

According to Axios, in the past two weeks, there have been 8,000 posts using the hashtag #StandwithPalestine in the U.S., compared to 3,000 posts using the hashtag #StandwithIsrael. And everyone needs to understand that TikTok isn't just about controlling the narrative of today, it's also about controlling the narrative of tomorrow. The world of TikTok users is young, Axios published TikTok's data, which shows that 87% of the audience makeup for #StandwithPalestine posts is under the age of 35, compared to 66% for #StandwithIsrael posts. Now someone named @Littleyeg with 200,000 followers is among the throngs pressuring the White House to back off its support of Israel.

Which influencers are getting paid to post this, which are organically operating? Well, we don't know, but what we do know is that TikTok is China's way of influencing the debate here in the United States, whether through foreign posters on any issue or U.S. celebrities which have a big following. And we know for sure, since China believes it basically owns Joe Biden or any Biden replacement, TikTok is going to be dominated by anti-Trump messaging.

Expect that throughout 2024 TikTok will be tossing lifelines to Biden to help save his campaign. So in other words, if Black voters are angry about crime or inflation, you got to mobilize the TikTok army.

And it's not just there, because if you love scrolling through TikTok, invariably you're going to see this perpetual push for weed legalization, all paid for by the big weed lobby.

And if you think about it, why wouldn't China want us numb and dumb?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP