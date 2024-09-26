Laura: Democrats are about to contract a wicked case of buyer's remorse

Fox News host Laura Ingraham unpacks Democrats’ fears ahead of the 2024 election on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Should have stuck with Joe! That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, for years at public appearances, Joe Biden was repeating himself, often speaking in gibberish.

...

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED FOR 'INSPIRE US BY HELPING US TO BE INSPIRED' WORD SALAD: 'VAPIDITY UPON VAPIDITY'

They are about to contract a wicked case of buyer's remorse over at the Democrat Party because the new Emerson swing state poll shows that every battleground is tied except Georgia, where Trump is up by two. The economy remains the number one issue in all of those states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP