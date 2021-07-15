'Latino Conservative' podcaster sounds off on 'hypocritical' media coverage of border crisis

Conservative podcaster Andrew Alvarez sounded off on the media for "hypocritical" coverage of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis in a new interview with Fox News.

Alvarez, host of "The Latino Conservative" podcast, argued the same media should be just as tough covering Biden's administration as it was covering Trump's.

Despite the administration's liberal immigration policies, Vice President Kamala Harris has used stern rhetoric against illegal migrants, recently telling them "do not come" to the United States. Some outlets shared their disappointment, but Alvarez suggested they have not been as consistently harsh to Harris as they were to the former president.

"I think they've been being very hypocritical," he said of the media.

"I've been to the border more times in the past six months than she has been ever I think, because of my line of work and my travel for work," Alvarez added, hitting Harris for her delayed first trip to the border as VP.

Alvarez argued that it was Trump's border policies that proved to be a major driver in his bump in Latino support in 2020, despite a media narrative that suggested otherwise.

"Because, you know, my personal opinion are, I believe they totally portrayed Donald Trump as being anti-Latino, bringing up how he quote unquote put kids in cages," Alvarez said. "Saying you know ‘go back,’ stuff like that. You know we've got Latinos that are actually on the border, border towns, who voted for Donald Trump because of the security he's been providing."

Alvarez said he's seen firsthand how the crisis has affected those who live on or near the southern border.

"In my visits to the border, I've seen people … because of the cartels, such as places where they don't have the wall yet, move their entire house because they are being harassed and killed," he said.

Alvarez also commented on Democratic concerns over Trump gaining Latino votes in the 2020 election since his 2016 one, with one MSNBC guest calling it a "crisis."

Trump's anti-socialist message was a major driver in getting Latinos to vote for him, Alvarez argued. Cuba is currently facing widespread unrest amid an economic crisis, giving critics the opportunity to argue the country is another failure in socialism.

"I've got a friend over here in my area that left the socialist country of Venezuela, and would tell me stories about how it all started," Alvarez said. "Fine and dandy to begin with, but then eventually, things started turning. Same thing with Cuba, the Castro regime said, 'Hey, we're gonna make everything equal,' and now look at the trouble that they're going through now.'"

Alvarez said it was hard to predict if more Latinos would vote Republican in upcoming elections, conceding that Democrats are better at getting "activated" in elections.

"If you have a favorite rep in your area that is a conservative, go out and campaign with them, campaign for them. Same with congressional or president, go out there and make your voice heard. That's one thing the Democratic Party is really good at is getting activated.

"In my daily interactions with people, I can almost promise that if conservative Latinos will get activated, move, talk, do stuff, then this would be a non-issue practically."