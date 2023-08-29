Late-night host charity podcast skewered on social media: 'Group therapy for libs'

Social media users mocked the idea of a podcast featuring late-night hosts after the announcement of "Strike Force Five" on Tuesday.

According to a Spotify press release, "Strike Force Five" will be a podcast featuring Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver to raise money for their striking writing staffs.

"This past May, the hosts of five major late-night talk shows had an idea: to meet every week to discuss the complexities behind the ongoing Hollywood strikes. What ensued was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations. Now, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver have teamed up with Spotify for an all-new limited-series podcast, Strike Force Five, so fans can listen in on these once-private chats," the press release read.

It continued, "The hosts bring their unique insights, opinions, and humor to the show as they navigate the Hollywood strikes and beyond. Launching August 30 and available across most major podcast platforms, the series will run for at least twelve episodes, with each host serving as a rotating moderator."

Kimmel promoted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"MAJOR LIFE UPDATE - for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, @IamJohnOliver & I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support our out of work staffs. Listen now," Kimmel wrote along with a link to the podcast’s introductory episode," Kimmel wrote.

The announcement drew scorn and ridicule from other users, going as far as to call it the "worst idea ever conceived."

"Late night group therapy for libs actually becomes group therapy for libs," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller remarked.

Kaitlin of The Rino Podcast wrote, "wow, i can’t wait to hear from unfunny middle aged old men who gained popularity on non-pc humor to build their careers and then jumped on the politically correct bandwagon after they reached the top."

"This is the worst idea ever conceived," Mediate staff writer Isaac Schorr declared.

Conservative Twitter personality Noam Blum commented, "Never has a crossover this big seemed less interesting."

Washington Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson noted, "this will be terrible but would it be any better if they had their writers? almost certainly not."

"I am begging studio execs to cave so we can end this abomination," political commentator Saagar Enjeti wrote.

Fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon confirmed the news by re-posting the news from their accounts as well.

"I had NO idea this was being recorded....." Meyers joked.

Fallon wrote, "Late night unite! Your new favorite podcast Strike Force Five premieres tomorrow with all of our proceeds going to staff and crew affected by the ongoing writers strike. Check it out on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts."

All five hosts were among many who announced a hiatus to show solidarity with the Writers' Guild of America (WGA) strike in May. After three months of re-runs, critics of these shows have questioned their relevance.

"People just don’t care about late night the way they used to," comedian and Fox Nation host Jimmy Failla told Fox News Digital. "There was a time when a Hollywood strike would’ve been front page news every day until it was solved. These days we have such an overwhelming amount of content options that it’s diluted their viewer pool, which was reflected in the ratings even before the strike."

