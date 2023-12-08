Las Vegas teacher goes viral as she emotionally asks followers to help students for Christmas

A teacher at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas asked her followers to help grant her students' wishes for Christmas this year in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

"Maybe we could do something to try to make some of these things happen because there's no way, even if all the teachers picked one student, we couldn't cover everything," teacher Cheri Guy said in a video with over 8,000 likes on TikTok.

"There's so many students and they don't want a lot," Guy added, becoming emotional throughout the video.

She also explained that she wanted to share the lists with her followers because she works at a school "where they have a Wish List program," according to the Daily Mail.

The teacher listed off some of the Christmas wishes for students, 59% of whom are "economically disadvantaged," according to Daily Mail.

"I would like some black slippers to protect my feet from the cold," Guy said, reading from one student's note.

"A guitar," Guy said, reading from another student's message. "Yeah, that's a little pricey, but it says 'it will make me happy since I used to play the guitar in middle school.'"

Another student asked for "all the wishes" of the other students to be granted.

"One of the most incredible things about Wishmas is these kids are realizing that they are loved," Guy said, "and not just by the staff at school, but by strangers around the country [who] care about them and believe in them."

After Guy's video went viral online, she also started receiving help from strangers on the internet and was interviewed by NBC's "Today."

"Today" reported that each year Guy's school runs a program called "Wishmas" where teachers and the local community work together to help grant the wishes of underprivileged students.

"We have well over 300 wishes granted, which is amazing," Guy told "Today," adding that "950 students are participating in the Wishmas program this year, and all gifts must be distributed before Dec. 15," according to the outlet.

Guy gave a few more examples of students not being able to afford basic items.

"A few of the seniors are asking for a yearbook because they can’t afford it," Guy said. "I’m looking at the spreadsheet right now and one kid asked for help paying for their cap and gown for graduation."

She continued: "We have a student who asked for a textbook called ‘Lectures on Physics’ because he wants to be an astrophysicist."

Desert Pines High School did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.