Larry Elder enters California recall election to bump Gov. Newsom; Leo Terrell backs him as ‘best candidate’

Conservative radio host Larry Elder shocked the GOP by tossing his hat into the California gubernatorial ring in an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder admitted on "Hannity" Tuesday that he initially felt the state of California was plainly "ungovernable" but had a change of heart after weighing the severity of its current climate.

"We have rising crime, rising homelessness, cost of living," he said. "The more I looked at it, the more I saw how arrogantly this governor has handled the pandemic, imposing the most strict coronavirus lockdown in any of the 50 states while violating them at that French restaurant with the very people that set down the mandates while his own kids still enjoyed in-school, private education."

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell chimed into the conversation, openly endorsing Elder and saying he is the "best candidate" for the job.

"Larry represents principle," he said. "That recall petition could not exist without Democrats who were upset with Gavin Newsom. Last year was the first time I wanted to leave L.A. County. I wanted to move because it was horrendous here and it’s horrible."

"Gavin Newsom needs to be recalled. Larry Elder is the best candidate to replace Gavin Newsom. It’s not even close, hands down on the issues of homelessness, education, school choice."

Over two million Californians signed the petition to recall the governor, and Elder cheered on even Democrats to vote Republican in order to save their home state.

"Do you like the crime? Do you like the homelessness?" he asked. "Do you like the fact that the cost of living is causing young people to leave the state?"