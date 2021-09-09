Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lara Trump slams Biden's latest attempt to distract from policy 'disasters'

Biden moves to oust Trump appointees from military boards

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lara Trump: President Biden trying to distract public amid major crises Video

Lara Trump: President Biden trying to distract public amid major crises

Fox News contributor Lara Trump calls out Biden for attempting to change the news cycle

Fox News contributor Lara Trump sat down with "Fox & Friends" Thursday, and called out President Biden for asking Trump appointees to resign from various advisory boards for the military academies. Trump accused Biden of attempting to shift the news cycle away from policy "disasters."

KELLYANNE CONWAY, SEAN SPICER FIRE BACK AFTER BIDEN BOOTS TRUMP APPOINTEES FROM MILITARY PANELS

LARA TRUMP: This is a clear way to distract from the disasters that have ensued since Joe Biden took office. We still have an open southern border. We obviously had a horrific exit from Afghanistan. 13 American service members dead, Americans that are stuck over there still. I guess we are just moving on? Joe Biden was on vacation over the weekend. He doesn’t need to be worried about that. So, clearly, they want to change the news cycle. Maybe this is an easy way, to do that. But it is a shame to see. It shouldn’t happen. This is the way the Trump people are treated. We are used to this kind of treatment and not surprised to see it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Biden White House asks Trump appointees to step down from West Point board Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.