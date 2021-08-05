Lara Trump blast Biden's 'staggering hypocrisy' over COVID-infected migrants

Fox News contributor Lara Trump joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday, and called out President Biden after he demanded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "help or get out of the way" of administration efforts to mitigate the coronavirus.

LARA TRUMP: And the hypocrisy here, I think, is just staggering. When you saw the Biden Administration enacted something that says if you’re not a vaccinated person, you cannot travel into the United States of America? What about the people just flowing over our southern border? These people are not vaccinated. They have very high rates of COVID. They are being shipped on planes and buses, given bus tickets and plane tickets to go all over the country. By the way, on the taxpayers’ dime here in America. And you heard from Governor DeSantis, the states don’t get any notice they're coming in. These are particular states where these migrants are headed, they are shipped to these states. And so I think it’s ridiculous to suggest that we’re going to enact a ban on people coming in that aren’t vaccinated? What about the southern border, Joe Biden?

