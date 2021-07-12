Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH
Published

Lara Logan says Americans' privacy 'sold out' to Big Tech: 'No such thing as Fourth Amendment anymore'

New season of 'Lara Logan Has No Agenda' premieres on Fox Nation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lara Logan: No such thing as a Fourth Amendment anymore Video

Lara Logan: No such thing as a Fourth Amendment anymore

Lara Logan on how the government is spying on Americans in 'every means possible.'

In a new season of "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," Fox Nation host Lara Logan focuses on the overreach of Big Tech. Logan told 'Fox & Friends' Monday that tech companies know "everything you do" and warned that Americans have been sold out by their government.

LARA LOGAN: "I mean, the depth and breadth to which we have given up all of our privacy is truly staggering. As a mother, I was particularly shocked and alarmed by how every single piece of information that they have about us … they create a pattern of life and they connect all the dots and they know everything that you do. 

So if you're pregnant, they can tell that by the changes in your habits and what you search online and they can you know, they can manipulate a child that has anxiety by constantly reinforcing the things that give that child anxiety and things like 23 and Me, you know, these companies that use your DNA to tell you all about your history, that they're selling that information to people like insurers, medical insurers. And all the people that you don't want to have that information are getting it, everything has a back door and the government literally is spying on us in every means possible. 

The phone companies, the tech companies, they've sold us out and there is no such thing as the Fourth Amendment anymore. I mean, all of those things. In fact, there's so much, it's difficult to name it all."

Go to Fox Nation to watch the newest episode of Lara Logan Has No Agenda.

Lara Logan: Tech and phone companies have sold Americans out Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.