LA Times editor implores ex-Californians to stop insulting the state on their way out

Los Angeles Times’ letters editor Paul Thornton implored Californians leaving the state to stop criticizing it on the way out.

"To the people leaving California: May the road rise to meet you as you seek better lives in new places. Now, can you please extend some goodwill to those of us who remain?" Thornton asked in a Saturday piece headlined, "Commentary: If you want to leave, fine. But don’t insult California on the way out."

He went on to describe how staggering numbers of Californians are fleeing to other states.

"More than 800,000 Californians moved away in 2022, and many thousands more left last year. Often, the departees, cash in hand from the sale of their $1-million bungalows, feel the need to express disdain for their home state, and even some anger too," he wrote.

Thornton went on to describe a relative of his who told him about having relocated to a small town in another state far away, but being warned against bringing "those weird California ways" to his new neighborhood.

"And which ways would those be?" Thornton asked rhetorically. "Perhaps it’s our embrace of LGBTQ+ Californians. Or it’s our liberal politics, with the state Republican Party shrunk to irrelevance after its vicious attempt in 1994 to marginalize immigrants with Proposition 187."

Proposition 187, which passed by almost 60% but blocked by the courts from ever going into effect, proposed denying state social services to illegal immigrants. Since then, California has expanded access to government benefits and services to illegal immigrants.

The Golden State started the new year by granting illegal immigrants free healthcare, despite the state's looming $68 billion deficit. This new healthcare policy will cover sex change surgeries for California residents without regard for their citizenship status.

"Perhaps I’m sensitive because California — and especially Los Angeles — used to be the place people would come," Thornton wrote. "And plenty still move here, especially immigrants. I come from an immigrant family blessed by the working-class riches our state once offered."

He touted California again as a place where putting "progressive ideals" in political practice remains a key goal.

"California is big, powerful and therefore tempting to disparage. We have 39 million people, Hollywood and Shohei Ohtani. This state is a haven for reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights, but income disparity and the housing crunch are critical problems we have to fix for progressive ideals to match the reality on the ground," he said.

"If you must leave California for Texas, Arizona, New England or anywhere else, don’t be a person who trash-talks the home of 39 million people," he pleaded.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, California lost a net of 75,423 people in 2023.