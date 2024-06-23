Expand / Collapse search
LA family outraged as DA Gascón's office may drop most severe charge in assault on woman, now brain-dead

58-year-old Maria Guadalupe Vargas Luna has had two life-threatening heart attacks after the incident

Homeless man will walk away ‘without consequence’ after brutal LA attack: Veronica Rangel Video

Homeless man will walk away ‘without consequence’ after brutal LA attack: Veronica Rangel

Veronica Rangel, daughter of the L.A. attack victims, and grandson William Cantabrana join ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss how a California Democratic district attorney is trying to reduce charges for the homeless man accused of the assault.

Relatives of a couple assaulted, allegedly by a homeless man, outside a McDonald's drive-thru in Los Angeles are enraged after learning that District Attorney George Gascón could dismiss the most serious charge against the suspect.

The attack on 74-year-old Jose Juan Rangel Hernandez and 58-year-old Maria Guadalupe Vargas Luna took place in March when the suspect punched Rangel Hernandez in the face through a car door window, according to his family.

"I feel helpless," Veronica Rangel, the victims' daughter, said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend." 

"We have to fight with the district attorney for them to do their job, and I told them, ‘You guys can't look at it as a number, another case to just quickly get through the courts. You have to look at it with the human touch of the damages that this man has caused our family. The worst possible scenario happened by him committing the attack that he did on my stepmother.'"

HOMELESS MAN ACCUSED OF VICIOUSLY ATTACKING ELDERLY LA COUPLE BACK ON STREETS: ‘SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED’

Veronica Rangel and William Cantabrana

Veronica Rangel and William Cantabrana appeared on "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the situation that devastated their family. (Fox & Friends First/Screengrab)

"He's just going to walk free with no consequence because of the changes that have been brought in by Mr. Gascón," she added.

Vargas Luna, who is diabetic and partially blind, tried to assist her husband who was being beaten on the ground during the ordeal when she reportedly fell and hit her head, also suffering a heart attack en route to the hospital. 

PAROLE HEARING DELAYED FOR FORMER LAPD DETECTIVE WHO KILLED EX-BOYFRIEND'S WIFE

Close up shot of Gascon George

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is facing a recall attempt and criticism from various sides over his criminal justice reforms. (Robyn Beck / AFP)

Los Angeles' FOX 11 reported in May that Vargas Luna faced complications from the breathing tube, which led her to require a feeding tube. She was sent home but suffered another heart attack weeks later, leaving her brain-dead. 

Despite pressure from the family, Gascón's office plans to file a motion to dismiss the felony count against suspect Charles Green and keep only the misdemeanor battery charge, according to FOX 11.

"They're pretty much saying that his one-on-one altercation was just with my grandpa, and they kind of made it seem like it was her fault for getting out of the car and trying to defend my grandpa," William Cantabrana, the victims' grandson, told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

USC STUDENT WILL NOT FACE CHARGES IN FATAL ON-CAMPUS STABBING OF HOMELESS MAN: ‘GENUINE FEAR FOR HIS LIFE’

George Gascon is 'ruining the profession of being a prosecutor,' says Orange County DA Video

"They made it seem like, ‘It would have been safer if she just stayed in the car.’ She got out to help him, and it's not like she got out to fight the man," he continued. 

"During the scuffle, he [the suspect] bumps into her, drops her, but they're saying, ‘He never intended to push her,'" he added.

Gascón's office said in an email to FOX 11 that the "evidence does not establish proof of an intentional act that resulted in Ms. Vargas' fall." 

Fox News Digital reached out to Gascón's office for additional comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Los Angeles woman brain dead after being attacked at a McDonald's Video

