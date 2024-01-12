Kudlow denies global warming as Midwest faces cold weather forecast: 'A hoax'

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow joined "America Reports" to discuss the inclement cold weather facing the Midwest. He said people cannot apply long-term warming cycles to "bad weather for a week or two."

Experts widely agree that there is a direct connection between climate change and increased occurrences of "extreme cold." NASA’s Global Climate Change site says, "There is unequivocal evidence that Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate. Human activity is the principal cause." National Geographic says blizzards are predicted to become more intense "in the face of climate change, despite shorter winters and rising global temperatures."

LARRY KUDLOW: It's also very cold throughout the Midwest. There's a story in the Washington Post today, 60 degrees below normal parts of Montana, where we were married, -40 degrees. This is the Washington Post. So I just want to know, Mr. Kerry, whatever happened to global warming? Well, why haven't there been front-page stories? Every, I mean, every time you get a little heat wave or every time you get a bad rainstorm, everyone runs with these crazy stories about global warming, global warming, global warming and climate change. Yeah. All right. So we have special envoys in this and that. God knows we have EVs. We'll get to EVs in a minute. No one wants an EV. But how about global freezing? All right. Not just in Iowa but throughout the whole Midwest of the country. It evens out. That's my point.

And you can't apply long-term cycles of warming to what amounts to bad weather for a week or two. This is what Kerry and these others in the administration. I just want to say it is a hoax. Global warming is a hoax. The idea that it's some kind of emergency is a complete and utter hoax. And the socialist Green New Deal is a hoax, also.

In a case of déjà vu, for the second time this week , a sprawling winter storm tracking across the central and eastern U.S. is packing a trio of threats, including blizzard conditions in the Midwest , severe weather in the South and flash flooding in the East.

Just a few days ago, a deadly winter storm slammed the central U.S. and brought nearly a foot of snow and whiteout conditions from the Plains to the Great Lakes as deadly severe storms and tornadoes raked the South , while high winds and flooding rain knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Americans on the East Coast and sent rivers rising to historic levels.

Fox Weather's Brian Donegan and Aaron Barker contributed to this report.