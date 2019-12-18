South Dakota governor: Impeachment is not on the minds of voters in the heartland

Democrats' impeachment inquiry of President Trump is backfiring on them, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

“People are seeing that these are all unfounded impeachment facts that they brought forward," Noem said.

Speaking hours before the House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump in what is expected to be a mostly party-line vote on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, the Republican governor referred to recent polls that show more Americans do not want Trump impeached and removed from office. She added that impeachment is not on the minds of voters in the heartland anyway.

“There's nothing there of substance that people can look at and point to of why we should be going through these proceedings,” Noem said. “They really want to be talking about things that affect their everyday lives.”

REP. KEN BUCK: DEMOCRATS SET BAR SO LOW ON IMPEACHMENT, IT WILL CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR US IN FUTURE

“Here in South Dakota and across the Midwest and heartland they want to talk about these trade agreements," she continued. "They want to talk about opportunities that they have to feed the world and to save their family farms. So, what I think is frustrating for them is they turn on their national news and all they hear about is the circus going on in Washington, D.C., and it doesn't reflect anything that's going on in their lives.”

Noem then reflected on her prior experience serving as a South Dakota representative in Washington, D.C. for eight years. She is in her first year as governor of South Dakota.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It looks like a very wise decision to run for governor and be in South Dakota all the time now because I can't imagine being a part of this and watching it,” Noem said. “Honestly, for me, it breaks my heart because I can't believe our country has come to this.”