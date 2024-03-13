Kimmel jokes with ex-prisoners about Trump getting beat up behind bars, having inmate boyfriend

ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel took his recent Oscars night joke about former President Trump’s jail time to a new level Tuesday night, gathering with a group of former inmates and asking them about Trump finding love in prison.

During a segment for his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the host spoke to the inmates about how the former president would fare behind bars, with the mockery including a gag about how Trump will find romance with a "big, Black man," as well as the inmates using models of Trump and inmates to simulate him getting assaulted.

The bit appeared to be a follow to Kimmel’s Trump joke at the Oscars on Sunday night. Towards the end of the show, Kimmel – who hosted the event – read aloud a Trump Truth Social post to the audience which mocked Kimmel.

JIMMY KIMMEL TARGETS TRUMP DURING OSCARS IN RESPONSE TO SOCIAL MEDIA POST: ‘ISN'T IT PAST YOUR JAIL TIME?'

After reading the post, Kimmel asked Trump if it was "past his jail time," getting a raucous applause from the A-listers in the audience.

During his show Tuesday night, Kimmel played portions of his interview with the four former non-violent inmates who told Kimmel that the former president would "fit right in" at prison.

Kimmel asked about the different racial groups in prison and wondered which one Trump might identify with best. "What group would he be in? Is there an orange?"

Mocking Trump’s love for fast food, the late-night comic then asked, "How hard would it be for him to smuggle in like a bucket of KFC? How hard would it be for him to make like the eleven herbs and spices in the toilet? Is that possible?"

Kimmel continued, asking the inmates whether Trump would be able to post on social media. They said he’d need to smuggle in a phone first, with one of the inmates illustrating how Melania Trump would have to be the one to smuggle in a phone and charger for him during visitation hours.

One of the inmates alluded to the way the former first lady might have to smuggle it in. "And there’s only one place to put it up, right?" he asked. He also said, "You also gotta get the charge in too, so…"

JIMMY KIMMEL WAS REPORTEDLY TOLD NOT TO READ DONALD TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL POST DURING OSCARS BUT DID ANYWAY

The inmates also recommended that Trump get some tattoos before going in, with one recommending he get one to represent how he "killed Roe v. Wade." Kimmel found that hilarious.

Moving on, the host asked the former inmates, "Do you think he will find love in prison?" One replied, "I think a big, Black man will go ahead and take him under his wing."

Kimmel followed up, "So, you’re saying that races can get along in certain situations, be they sexual?"

Kimmel then invited the inmates to do "a little bit of role playing," bringing out a miniature prison yard with action figures of Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit and other inmates, and invited the men to re-enact a day in Trump’s life in jail.

During the scene, Trump ­­– played by Kimmel – got pepper sprayed by a prison guard and beat up by the other inmates. The host ended the segment, asking, "All right, well what did we learn here?" "You gotta find someone to protect you," one of the former inmates replied.

Kimmel quipped, "Oh, I was gonna say we wasted a lot of money on action figures."