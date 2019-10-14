Kimberley Strassel claims anti-Trumper 'resistance' is doing institutional damage to the country

Fox News contributor and Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel said on Monday that the 'resistance' to President Trump is doing institutional damage to facets of the country.

“People are losing trust in the civil service to do the right thing,” Strassel told “Fox & Friends.”

“The resistors are the folks that, from the minute Trump was elected, they decided that he was an illegitimate president and that they were entitled to take any means necessary to remove him from office,” Strassel said.

In her new book, “Resistance at All Costs: How Trump Haters are Breaking America,” Strassel wrote that the people have been told that over the last three years, Trump has undermined institutions, broken democracy and operated as an autocrat.

“He’s a disruptor in many ways, although I would argue mostly in rhetoric in terms of in tweets," she said.

But if you look at institutional damage, look at the loss of faith in the FBI and the Department of Justice after their investigation, look at the breaking of the senate confirmation process, that’s not going to be fixed for a long time; look at the watering down of impeachment standards. That’s where the damage is really coming.”

Strassel said that there is a whole section in her book highlighting bureaucrats pushing back on Trump’s policies.

She said it started with former Attorney General Sally Yates -- who refused to implement the president’s temporary travel ban on the admission of refugees and those traveling from certain Muslim-majority countries.

“They took this as a sign and said: 'OK, we don’t have to follow the rules either. This is an illegitimate presidency. We’ll do what we want.'”