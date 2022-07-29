Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends
Published

Kilmeade roasts Biden for remarks on inflation, recession: How can he say this with a straight face?

Democrats plan massive spending bills while Americans are financially struggling

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kilmeade: How can Biden say this with a straight face? Video

Kilmeade: How can Biden say this with a straight face?

'Fox & Friends' host Brian Kilmeade slams Joe Biden and the Democrats for passing a massive spending bill and addressing climate change instead of inflation and the economy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade called out President Biden Friday after the White House argued that two consecutive quarters of economic contraction no longer meets the definition of a recession. 

TUCKER CARLSON: THE AMERICAN ECONOMY IS CURRENTLY A DISASTER

BRIAN KILMEADE: We have a huge problem, and in every poll, the most I see in terms of priorities for the average American, climate change is around 2%. Everybody is talking about inflation. And according to the New York Times, the Treasury Department hasn’t even looked at all this spending and how it affects inflation. The number one concern of yours. Then we had Jason Furman saying maybe we can get inflation down a little. How can you as President of the United States not acknowledge recession and not go after inflation and sit there with a straight face and say "I’m addressing climate change" and then storm out of there with your senior shuffle?

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

'Fox & Friends' hosts on Biden admin denying US is in recession Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.