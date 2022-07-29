Kilmeade roasts Biden for remarks on inflation, recession: How can he say this with a straight face?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade called out President Biden Friday after the White House argued that two consecutive quarters of economic contraction no longer meets the definition of a recession.

BRIAN KILMEADE: We have a huge problem, and in every poll, the most I see in terms of priorities for the average American, climate change is around 2%. Everybody is talking about inflation. And according to the New York Times, the Treasury Department hasn’t even looked at all this spending and how it affects inflation. The number one concern of yours. Then we had Jason Furman saying maybe we can get inflation down a little. How can you as President of the United States not acknowledge recession and not go after inflation and sit there with a straight face and say "I’m addressing climate change" and then storm out of there with your senior shuffle?

