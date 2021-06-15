Kilmeade: Left’s attack on American history giving foreign enemies ‘ammunition’

The Democrats’ cynical view of U.S. history and present-day government has given foreign enemies a clear advantage, "Fox News Primetime" host Brian Kilmeade argued Tuesday.

BRIAN KILMEADE: It has not been easy watching Americans criticizing America day in and day out. The radical left, in many cases, has had a field day ridiculing our past, mocking our present, and seemingly determined to undermine our future. While our fighting has been mostly internal it’s clear our enemies have been watching. And we're giving them ammunition to attack us and deflect from their own atrocities and their own transgressions.

Instead of standing strong in the face of those vile accusations, the Biden administration chose to make our problems, in my estimation, even worse –- apologizing for America's inherent, systemic racism, erecting black lives matter flags at U.S. embassies across the globe -- letting every country know how bad we think we are.

Vladimir Putin has also been taking notes. When the Russian president was asked if he killed political dissidents -- he deflected. He pointed the finger back at America. Russia and China are able to attack us this way because we wrote the script for them. We punctuated their copy.

