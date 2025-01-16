Kid Rock rips Michelle Obama for not planning to attend Trump's inauguration: 'Seems a little angry'

Music legend Kid Rock took a jab at former first lady Michelle Obama for not planning to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, saying she "seems a little angry."

MICHELLE OBAMA SKIPPING TRUMP INAUGURATION TO AVOID HAVING TO ‘PRETEND FOR PROTOCOL’S SAKE:' REPORTS

Kid Rock, who will be performing at the inauguration festivities on January 20, argued Obama should attend out of "respect for the presidency."

"I would kindly remind her that years back when [Barack] Obama was first elected, I did not vote for him, but they asked me to play the inauguration, and I played it and I went," Rock told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday night, recalling having a "good time" regardless of politics.

"So I would kindly remind Miss Michelle about that," continued Kid Rock, stressing that he attended former President Barack Obama's inauguration ceremony out of respect for the presidential process.

According to new reports, the former first lady is skipping Trump's inauguration rather than allegedly having to conceal her disdain for the incoming president. Furthermore, sources close to Michelle Obama speculate her absence has something to do with an act of resistance or that she was "saving some credibility" by avoiding Trump, according to a report from The Hill.

Obama has a history of expressing disdain for Trump. Prior to the 2024 election, she called him out at the Democratic National Convention for "doubling down on ugly misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people's lives better."

Currently, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses and former first ladies, are set to be in attendance for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

MICHELLE OBAMA, DICK CHENEY AMONG NOTABLE ABSENCES AT CARTER FUNERAL

This absence will mark the second major event Michelle Obama will have missed in the last two weeks. She did not attend former President Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington D.C. last week. Trump, along with Barack Obama, attended the funeral.

Outside of calling out Michelle Obama's absence, Kid Rock expressed his own excitement about the inauguration ceremony and called the incoming president a "terrific guy."

"We need someone in here making sensible decisions," he said, adding. "I want somebody smart who can run this country, keep us safe, run it like a business, and make America great again."