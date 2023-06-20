Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband called out as descendant of slave-owners: 'Involved in the slave trade'

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s marriage to her husband and familial history was dissected by The Washington Post in an article from Monday about slavery.

The article was headlined, "Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ancestors were enslaved. Her husband’s were enslavers," and detailed the ancestral history of slavery and enslavement in the families of the justice and her husband, Patrick Jackson.

"When John Greene, believed to be an ancestor of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, got off a schooner from Trinidad in Charleston, S.C., he was immediately enslaved and dispatched to a plantation, according to family lore. When John Howland, the 10th-great-grandfather of Jackson’s husband, Patrick Jackson, disembarked the Mayflower at Plymouth, Mass., he was given housing and several acres," The Washington Post wrote.

The Post continued to scrutinize the Supreme Court justice and her husband’s family history, drawing parallels between the two that date back over 100 years.

"Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the country’s nine most powerful legal arbiters, tracks her family history through generations of enslavement and coercive sharecropping. Patrick Jackson, a gastrointestinal surgeon in D.C., counts among his ancestors King Edward I of England, four Mayflower passengers and a signer of the U.S. Constitution."

The paper cited Christopher C. Child, senior genealogist with the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston, who found that Patrick Jackson's "great-great-great-great grandfather Peter Chardon Brooks was the richest man in New England when he died, having made his fortune insuring ships, including some involved in the slave trade."

In addition, the article explained, "Patrick was raised outside Boston, but his maternal grandfather’s ancestors lived in the South. Based on public slave schedules from 1850 and 1860, Child estimates the family owned about 189 enslaved people at the time. ‘Every male ancestor of Patrick’s maternal grandfather over the age of 21 alive in 1850 or 1860 was a slaveowner,’ Child said. One of his ancestors was also a Confederate soldier."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, shared the article with his over 49,000 followers Monday.

"What an insane premise to discuss someone’s marriage," he wrote. It’s ‘She was oppressed. He was the oppressor.’ Even though neither of them have anything to do with what their ancestors did over 150 years ago."

Some of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s family members were reportedly unconcerned about the over 100-year-old history of her husband’s family.

"We had two people who loved each other, and that was enough. You can’t rewrite history. It is what it is," Ketanji Brown Jackson's uncle, Calvin Ross, told The Post.

The justice herself referenced both her and her husband's backgrounds in a 2017 speech, according to The Post. "We were an unlikely pair in many respects," she said in a 2017 speech, "but somehow we found each other."

Neither Ketanji nor Patrick Jackson responded to interview requests from The Washington Post, according to the article.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Supreme Court for additional comment but has yet to receive a response.