Kentucky AG says Democratic gov's 'arbitrary' travel ban is unconstitutional

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday that Democratic Gov. Andrew Beshear's executive order restricting residents' travel across state lines is overbroad and unconstitutional.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Beshear's order requires any Kentuckian who crosses state lines to commit themselves to a 14-day quarantine upon return. Violators could face a misdemeanor charge.

MUSK RAILS AGAINST GOVERNMENT'S 'FASCIST' CORONAVIRUS RULES

Cameron told "The Ingraham Angle" he joined the lawsuit challenging the travel ban after initially being listed as a defendant because it is not "tailored in a way that is consistent with the Constitution, and the responsibility to help flatten the curve."

"Here in Kentucky, the health care workers, the first responders all have a unique challenge in confronting this pandemic, but in the attorney general's office we also have a responsibility to defend vigorously the Constitution," Cameron said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He noted that neighboring Tennesse has fewer deaths-per-capita than Kentucky, yet the travel restriction applies to the Bluegrass State's southern border, just as much as it does Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia or Missouri.

"So, it strikes at the arbitrary nature of the restrictions," he said. "That is why we are in court fighting against it -- not because we want to score any particular points -- but [because] it is the right thing to do as it relates to the Constitution."

He said that residents in his state have already been largely abiding by the health care experts' recommendations on "flattening" the infection "curve."