Texas AG on migrant caravan nearing border: 'We aren't able to keep track of them'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reacted to another migrant caravan headed for the southern border on "Fox News Live" Sunday, saying local governments "aren't able to keep track" of illegal immigrants who cross the border.

MORE THAN 150 MIGRANTS FROM SEVERAL COUNTRIES BYPASS INCOMPLETE BORDER WALL, CROSS ILLEGALLY INTO U.S.

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON: This is going to affect the entire nation because these people are moved around secretly overnight on planes and busses. Some of them have COVID. Some of them are drug runners. They are potentially criminals. They could be terrorists.

We don't know. We just know that they're being moved all over the country. And we also know we aren't able to keep track of them.

