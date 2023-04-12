Katie Porter complains to Colbert how 'hard' it is to be in Congress: ‘You’re hot, you’re late, you’re sweaty’

Democratic Party U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif ., complained to "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert that working in U.S. Congress is not as glamorous as most American’s might think.

The liberal legislator insisted that the job is hard, claiming that it’s difficult for her to show up to work on time, that she gets sweaty, that she doesn’t know what’s going on all the time, and that she has to work with Republican lawmakers, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., while on the job.

Twitter users offered the progressive a solution for her job-related stress: "Resign then."

KATIE PORTER SENATE CAMPAIGN COULD BE HAMPERED BY ALLEGATIONS OF RACISM, TOXIC WORK CULTURE

The congresswoman from California – who has been accused of making her staff’s jobs hard with abusive behavior – called out the "effort" to "pretend that Congress is glamorous, and we are powerful."

She declared, "And the truth is, it’s like you’re hot, you’re late, you’re sweaty, you don’t know what’s going on, you’re flying back and forth, and I think we should be more honest with the American people about, Congress is a mess."

She added, "And that’s because democracy is kinda supposed to be messy. That’s okay. What’s not okay is lying to the American people about it and pretending that it’s all easy and that it’s all cut and dry."

She then claimed that dealing with lawmakers from across the aisle makes the job challenging.

Porter stated, "Because the truth is, it’s hard. It’s hard to go to work everyday with Marjorie Taylor Greene as a colleague." The lawmaker’s line really resonated with the studio audience which broke out in raucous applause following it.

Still riding her MTG insult, she added, "I mean, most people would just find a different cubicle, a different job." She then listed more work-related difficulties, saying, "It’s hard to commute 3000 miles to your job, right? It’s hard to work in an industry that is – before I was a politician, I was a professor and I actually used to be respected in my job."

The crowd laughed at the obvious punchline. Elsewhere, Porter stated, "Congress has about the same popularity as the American cockroach. and I think we should think about, why is that? Why don’t people like us? Why don’t people trust us?"

She diagnosed the problem as being, "We’re not straight with them about what it’s really like, about why it’s hard, about what the challenges are, and about what we can do about it."

Conservatives proposed some solutions for the Congresswoman on Twitter.

GOP social media and digital Strategist Alec Sears tweeted, "Resign then."

Conservative account @thefactualprep slammed Porter, saying, "Then don't be in Congress and don't run as a candidate in elections, ffs. so tired of Katie Porter's act. She is horrifically bad as a representative and a boss."

Conservative influencer and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., supporter "Just Mindy" asked, "Does she know she asked for the job?"

Washington Examiner columnist Ian Haworth was not impressed with the lawmaker’s complaints. He tweeted, sarcastically, "I wonder what it’s like to have coworkers you don’t like…what a unique experience that no other American can possibly empathize with."